Danny Jordaan re-elected as Safa president for a third term after overwhelming victory

The 70-year-old Jordaan will now serve a third term in the hot seat of South African football, a position he has held since 2014. His election means that the leading body of South African football will be under his stewardship until 2026.

Durban - Incumbent South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan retained his position after securing an astounding victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Elective Congress held at the Sandton Convention Centre had been marred by controversy leading up to the day of the elections.

The protest and picketing of the unseating of Jordaan continued until the day of the elections as supporters of vice-president and candidate Ria Ledwaba gathered outside the building.

Dr Jordaan polled 186 votes, Ria Ledwaba 27 votes and Solly Mohlabeng 8 votes — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 25, 2022

Followers of Ledwaba expressed the association's need to refresh leadership after eight years of Jordaan in the seat, a revitalization they felt only Ledwaba could bring considering her experience in South African Football.