Danny Jordaan re-elected as Safa president for a third term after overwhelming victory

Danny Jordaan has been relected as SAFA president. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 31m ago

Durban - Incumbent South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan retained his position after securing an astounding victory on Saturday afternoon.

The 70-year-old Jordaan will now serve a third term in the hot seat of South African football, a position he has held since 2014. His election means that the leading body of South African football will be under his stewardship until 2026.

The Elective Congress held at the Sandton Convention Centre had been marred by controversy leading up to the day of the elections.

The protest and picketing of the unseating of Jordaan continued until the day of the elections as supporters of vice-president and candidate Ria Ledwaba gathered outside the building.

Followers of Ledwaba expressed the association's need to refresh leadership after eight years of Jordaan in the seat, a revitalization they felt only Ledwaba could bring considering her experience in South African Football.

It has emerged however that Jordaan's position had never been in doubt after securing 186 votes compared to Ledwaba's 27 while Solly Mohlabeng of SAFA Gauteng managed just eight.

Jordaan's reappointment has been met with great displeasure amongst the footballing loving fans as many feel he had held the association back and a change needed to be made for the progression of the local game.

"Danny must make way for new people. We all know of the advantage that incumbents have over other contestants. It can’t always be a case of people having voted when everyone is alive to the circumvention and manipulation of electoral processes by these power hungry people," one detractor expressed.

@SmisoMsomi16

