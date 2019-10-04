Midfielder De Bruyne was left out of the 28-man squad named by coach Roberto Martinez on Friday due to a groin injury. Photo: AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Kevin De Bruyne will miss Belgium’s next Euro 2020 qualifiers but Eden Hazard is back as they look to keep up their 100% record in Group I and secure their place in the finals. Midfielder De Bruyne was left out of the 28-man squad named by coach Roberto Martinez on Friday due to a groin injury picked up playing for Manchester City at Everton last weekend.

But captain Hazard, who missed last month’s qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland, returns along with his brother Thorgan, Axel Witsel and Timothy Castagne for matches at home to San Marino on Oct. 10 and in Kazakhstan three days later.

Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have not shown their best form for Real Madrid recently but this is no cause for concern, Martinez told a news conference in Antwerp on Friday.

“When you play at the best clubs in the world, there will be periods of difficulty. For sure Thibaut and Eden can overcome these difficulties, they are ready for the challenge. This international break can be a positive for them and they can return to their club fresher and stronger,” he said.