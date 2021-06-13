SportSoccer
Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match. Photo: Hannah Mckay/AFP
Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match. Photo: Hannah Mckay/AFP

Denmark's Christian Eriksen still in hospital, condition is stable

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

COPENHAGEN - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday, after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch on Saturday, the Danish football association said.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish FA DBU said on Twitter.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher.

ALSO READ: ’Chris, I love you’ - Belgian minds focused on Christian Eriksen after easy opening Euro win

"The team and the staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," DBU said.

MORE ON THIS

ALSO READ: 'We got Christian back', says Denmark team doctor after Christian Eriksen collapse

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," it said.

Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.

The Group B game was halted and then eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0.

Reuters

Euro 2020International soccer

Share this article: