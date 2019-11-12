JOHANNESBURG – Nothing will come of the football indaba which the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa had planned.
From the time the idea was mooted, the South African Football Association (Safa) appeared reluctant partners. Safa warned that by participating in the indaba, they could fall foul of Fifa rules which forbid government interference in football affairs.
On Tuesday the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture issued a statement which in part reads:
'Following the return of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, the Hon. Nathi Mthethwa, from the Rugby World Cup tournament in Japan, the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan, accompanied by the Acting CEO, Mr Gay Mokoena, met the Minister to discuss the proposed Indaba. SAFA had indicated in an earlier statement that it would meet the Minister on his return from Japan to discuss the proposed Indaba.
'The SAFA President confirmed that SAFA has no objection to discussing various aspects of South African football to the Minister.