Didier Deschamps hails 'improved' Karim Benzema's maturity after Nations League triumph

Benzema scored France's equaliser in a 2-1 win over Spain which handed the world champions the trophy, and Deschamps was delighted with his striker.

Milan – Didier Deschamps heaped praise on Karim Benzema after the once-exiled forward played a key role in France's Nations League triumph.

"Karim is a crucial player and he has proved over two matches that he has very obvious talent, it's there for all to see," Deschamps told reporters.

"He has improved in different areas, he's clinical, he plays his part in the build-up."

Real Madrid forward Benzema had been banished from the national team for over five years but was recalled by Deschamps ahead of Euro 2020.