Diego Maradona self-isolating due to Covid-19 exposure

LONDON - Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of Covid-19, the country's state-run news agency Telam reported.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming in contact with the guard on the weekend.

The 59-year-old is not displaying symptoms and will do a Covid-19 screening on Thursday, local media reported.

Earlier this month, Maradona had tested negative for Covid-19 after coming in contact with one of his players who had contracted the virus.

Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine top division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are scheduled to play Patronato on Friday.