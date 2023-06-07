Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Doctors stop sedation of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after riding accident

According to the hospital's medical report, Sergio Rico was ‘progressing favourably’, though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

FILE - According to the hospital's medical report, Sergio Rico was ‘progressing favourably’, though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious. Photo: Christof Stache/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Madrid — Doctors have completely stopped sedating Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who had been in a medically-induced coma for 10 days following a riding accident, the hospital in the Spanish city of Sevilla treating the player said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital's medical report, Rico was "progressing favourably", though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

The Spaniard suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28, his family said.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself at the time of the accident.

Rico had been given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage, according to his family.

More on this

The hospital said it would issue a new statement on Friday unless there were significant changes before then.

Reuters

Related Topics:

PSGSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe