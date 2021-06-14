Dominant Dutch must learn from mistakes, says Frank De Boer despite win over Ukraine

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands can be proud of their victory over Ukraine but need to learn from defensive mistakes, coach Frank de Boer said after his side's thrilling 3-2 win in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday. The Dutch moved smoothly into a 2-0 lead before conceding two goals in quick succession, only to snatch the three points thanks to an 85th-minute header by defender Denzel Dumfries.

"We can be proud of our performance," De Boer told reporters. "We saw a good Dutch squad, which was compact, which dominated and created chances. Which is what we want to see. But those two goals we don't want to see anymore, that was too easy." ALSO READ: Austria see off debutants North Macedonia to secure first ever Euro win The Netherlands dominated the match and looked to be heading for a comfortable victory until Ukraine struck twice, but the hosts kept their nerve to secure their first victory at a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

"We need to get smarter in these situations," De Boer said of lapses of concentration which led to the two Ukraine goals. "You know the other team will get chances, but you need to make sure it doesn't happen through your mistakes." ALSO READ: ’He was gone ...’ Denmark doctor confirms Christian Eriksen suffered heart attack

Dumfries, named man of the match, said it had been the most thrilling game of his career. GOOD TEAM PERFORMANCE! 💪![CDATA[]]>🏾

So happy to score my first goal with @onsoranje! 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🔥 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/f8IwkUzCpC — Denzel Dumfries (@DenzelJMD2) June 13, 2021 "So much relief, such an important goal," he said. "It wasn't my best match ever, but it was the most beautiful." De Boer said he was confident his team would improve heading into the next Group C match against Austria on Thursday.