Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Paulo Dybala after scoring against Udinese during their Italian Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday. Photo: Alessandro Di Marco/AP

TURIN – Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to set yet another goalscoring landmark and help Juventus to a 3-1 home win over Udinese on Sunday that sent them back to the top of the Serie A table. In-form Ronaldo, who has five goals in his last four games, took his tally for the season to 11 in 19 appearances, becoming the only player in Europe's top five leagues to hit double figures in all competitions in each of the last 15 seasons.

The Portuguese struck twice in the first half before Leonardo Bonucci headed in Juve's third on the brink of halftime.

Ignacio Pussetto netted a consolation for the visitors late in the game.

Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season at Lazio last weekend to surrender the lead to Inter Milan, but the champions put pressure back on Antonio Conte's side by moving one point clear at the top with victory at the Allianz Stadium.