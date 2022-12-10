Duncan Crowie’s Amajimbos produce ‘fantastic performance’ to qualify for Afcon

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Under-17 football team - Amajimbos - qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Malawi 5-1. Amajimbos booked their ticket to Algeria next year thanks to a hat-trick from Siyabonga Mabena, while the duo of Thato Sibiya and Dhakier Lee scored a goal each on the triumphant night.

Coach Duncan Crowie was pleased with the outcomes of the game, especially given the competition that they got from Malawi in the opening stages. “It was a fantastic performance, and I certainly did not think it would be 5-1 in the end. I did not think it would be so tough either,” he told Safa media. “The 12th man in the stands played an important role in lifting them. Even when they were 2-0 down they still came at us, and they still had the belief.

“But the boys stuck to their guns, did very well keeping possession after they had been put under pressure, and eventually the other goals had to come.” Amajimbos will have ample belief that they can still go all the way and win the crown of the Cosafa Afcon qualifier even though that won’t be easy. Crowie’s boys will face Zambia in the final on Sunday. A match that will be about revenge after they lost 1-0 to Zambia in the group stage.

“I do not think that we will change anything. The most important thing now is to get the players fit, and ensure they remain fit,” the 59-year-old coach said. “The game plan will not change though. And motivating the boy will not be a problem because it is a final and everybody wants to be a champion as well.” So with the SA U17s side through to the finals, the ball is on David Notoane’s Under-23s to ensure that they qualify for their own Afcon finals in Morocco next year.

