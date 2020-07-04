Dybala and Ronaldo strike as Buffon sets record in Juve derby win

ROME – Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo netted and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set the Serie A appearance record in Juventus' 4-1 defeat of Torino Saturday, which put the leaders seven points clear of Lazio before their late game with AC Milan.

Dybala opened the scoring on three minutes with a deflected shot and Juan Cuadrado fired firmly into the far corner 29 minutes into the Turin derby, which opened matchday 30 at Juve's Allianz Stadium.

The 42-year-old Buffon bravely saved a Simone Verdi drive in his 648th record league appearance, but was beaten by an Andrea Belotti penalty awarded in stoppage time after video review decided Matthijs de Ligt had handled.

Ronaldo drilled home his first free-kick in two Juve seasons on 61 minutes and is now on 25 goals, four behind Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile.

Il Toro's third straight defeat got worse after a late own goal from substitute Koffi Djidji and they sit six points clear of the three-team drop zone with eight games to go.