Dybala says coronavirus left him struggling for breath
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, one of the highest-profile players to be infected with the coronavirus, has started training again after recovering from the illness which he said left him struggling for breath.
FIFA20 live stream with @GarethBale11 and many others #football stars ⚽️🎮!— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 27, 2020
Raising money to #CombatCorona
Dates coming soon @combatcorona pic.twitter.com/IXHMp54ui9
Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive for the virus alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018. Players at other Serie A clubs have also tested positive.
"I've had strong symptoms, but I'm much better today," Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel.
"Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached."
Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9.Reuters