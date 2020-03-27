Dybala set to resume training after coronavirus infection

ROME – Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has said he is recovering from Covid-19 and is gearing to go back to training.

"I feel much better after some strong symptoms I had a couple of days ago," Dybala told Juventus TV on Friday, speaking from his home in Turin. "Today I have no symptoms, I can move around and try to resume working out.

"When I tried in these past days I would tire very soon. I had no wind and could do nothing. After five minutes I would feel heavy and muscles would hurt so I had to stop but now I am better and my girlfriend too."

The 26-year-old Argentinian was the third to test positive among the Italan champions who said to have completed tests for all players.

Juve defender Daniele Rugani became the first infected player in the Serie A on March 11, six days before his French team-mate Blaise Matuidi.