EFF throws support behind Ria Ledwaba in SAFA presidency race

Durban - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have made it known that they are supporting Ria Ledwaba in the race for the South African Football Association (SAFA) presidency. Controversy arose last week when Ledwaba who currently serves as SAFA's deputy president was cautioned by SAFA about potential ousting from the race if she presented herself to the public before the final list was approved by the governance committee. She has since been cleared.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The EFF states it's unequivocal support for Ria Ledwaba who has despite bullying and intimidation, availed herself for the position of the South African Football Association President. ALSO READ: SAFA CEO Motlanthe shoots down pre-election condemnation by former officials The EFF made it known that they feel that SAFA is an example of a below par national insititution. The feel that Ledwaba will add fresh energy to the body which has been headed by Danny Jordaan since 2013.

EFF Statement On The Support Of Ria Ledwaba For SAFA Presidency pic.twitter.com/b01gyF8DBr — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 17, 2022 “Safa is an institution that has been characterised by mediocrity and failure, and has been directionless for more than a decade. There is no progress in grassroots development of football, women remain underpaid compared to their male counterparts and the men’s national team, in particular, does not inspire confidence. ALSO READ: Ex-SAFA CEO Mumble blasts Danny Jordan's 'defence tactics' of presidency chair “The election of Ledwaba will be a breath of fresh of air in the footballing fraternity as she will have a meaningful appreciation of the disparity between the development and treatment of female football stars and those who are male.

Story continues below Advertisement

The EFF also do feel that the controversy last week was caused by SAFA undermining Ledwaba due to the fact that she is a woman. “The attempt at stifling her from engaging the public on the merits of her candidacy is nothing but a patriarchal, politically motivated and shallow campaign by old men who have no meaningful contribution in football administration. @EshlinV