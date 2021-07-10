England fined for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem

UEFA have fined England's Football Association (FA) €30,000 after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final, Europe's governing body said on Saturday.

Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win in Wednesday's match at Wembley.

UEFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday. The FA were also charged following disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

