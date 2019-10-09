LONDON – England's players are ready to walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday.
England face the Czechs away in Group A on Friday before visiting Bulgaria on Monday for a match in a partially-closed stadium due to the home supporters' racist behaviour in June.
“If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” Abraham was quoted as saying by the BBC. “(England captain) Harry Kane even said that if we're not happy, if a player is not happy, we all come off the pitch together.”
England manager Gareth Southgate called a team meeting on Monday to discuss what action the players would take if they were the target of repeated racist abuse in the future.
European governing body UEFA's three-step protocol for racism can lead to the referee abandoning a match if warnings to the crowd do not stop the fans racially abusing the players.