LONDON - England have gone backwards since their semi-final run at the women's World Cup in June-July and fatigue can no longer be used as an excuse for their poor run of results, head coach Phil Neville said.
Neville was speaking after England lost 2-1 to Germany at Wembley in a friendly on Saturday which had a record attendance of 77,768 for a women's match in the country.
England have won only one of their last seven games -- away at Portugal -- while they have lost against the likes of Brazil and Norway in recent months after their World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of eventual champions United States.
"Yes, I think so," Neville told reporters when asked if England have gone backwards since their women's World Cup campaign. "There is no hiding from that. One win in seven is totally unacceptable.
"We can talk about coming down from the emotional highs to feeling the fatigue and everything of the World Cup. But when you get into November that becomes an excuse and we're not having any excuses."