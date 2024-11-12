Erik ten Hag set for quick return as AS Roma target him for head coach role after Manchester United exit

Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United a few weeks ago, but the Dutchman looks like he’s about to land right back on his feet. According to reports, Ten Hag’s name has been mentioned as among the favourites for the vacant AS Roma head coach job following the firing of Ivan Juric on Monday.

In Roma’s game of musical chairs, the former Croatia international was given the boot following a poor run of form that’s seen I Giallorossi sink to 12th in the league after 12 games. He was only appointed in September after the dismissal of club icon Daniele De Rossi. Italian news outlet Il Messaggero report that the club’s American owners have also put Graham Potter’s name on the list as they cast the net far and wide to find a replacement for Juric. Ten Hag has been photographed attending Dutch Eredivisie games since he was let go by Premier League giants Manchester United. He has also been linked with a return to former club Ajax Amsterdam, where he has a successful four years in charge, and is adored by the club’s supporters.