LONDON – Gareth Southgate says England's performance at the European Championship next year is likely to determine whether or not he is in charge at the 2022 World Cup.
“That will depend very much on how we get on next summer,” said Southgate, who will travel to Qatar to run the rule over England's Liverpool players at the Club World Cup.
Qatar will also host the World Cup in 2022.
“When you have a week like you've had, you sense that people can fall out of love with you,” he added, referring to the backlash for dropping Raheem Sterling over disciplinary issues.
“If there isn't a warmth for you to continue, then that can start to affect the team. I'm realistic about how quickly those tides can turn.”