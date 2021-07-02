Euro 2020 predictions ... Who will conquer the quarter-finals?

IOL Sport’s football gurus look at the quarter-finals and predict who will make the semi-finals and who will pack their pack their bags. Quarter-finals predictions

Mihlali Baleka 1. Switzerland v Spain Switzerland to win (Despite being one of the most consistent sides when it comes to making appearances in major tournaments, it’s been hard to bet on the Swiss to come out tops. But the manner in which they’ve been going about their business in the Euros put them in good stead to reach the semi-finals.

After all, Spain have been fortunate to reach this stage of the competition as their lack of experience, due to transformation, has been their dire). 2. Belgium vs Italy Italy to win (Italy are currently on a roll. Their 2-1 extra time win over Austria in the knockout stage meant that they’ve gone 31 matches without a defeat under son of the soil Roberto Mancini.

3. Czech Republic vs Denmark Demark to win (Denmark has already succeeded expectations by reaching this stage of the competition, given that captain Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of the group stage. From hereon, though, the Danes will probably play without fear, given what they’ve been through. And that’s where they’ll be dangerous. After all, they crashed out of the last World Cup finals in the knockout stage after losing to losing finalists Croatia on the lottery of penalties).

Denmark is playing for Chrstian Eriksen. Picture: Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE 4. Ukraine vs England England to win (Whether it’s, indeed, coming home, that remains a mystery. But so far so good for the English. When Gareth Southgate overlooked Manchester United bound winger Jadon Sancho for the first two matches in the group stage, he was criticized by pundits. But Southgate continued to do the same against Germany in the knockout stage. And his gamble paid off, with his usual guns delivering on the day. That’s why he’ll be confident that the in-form Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane can, at least, pull the team closer to the promised land).

Eshlin Vedan Switzerland vs Spain Spain have hit form in the right time, having scored five goals in each of their last two games. Pedri and Ferran Torres have been in exceptional form in the Euros and will be looking to exploit the Swiss defence.

It will be a tough game but in the end, I expect the Spaniards to prevail. Belgium vs Italy Belgium may be the world’s number one team but they were outplayed in the second half of their Round of 16 clash against Portugal. Italy will be an even tougher test of their mental strength and composure.

In the end, I expect the Italians to frustrate them and narrowly win. Czech Republic vs Denmark With a bit of luck and good play at the right time, particularly from Mikkel Damsgaard, Denmark have managed to surpass expectations in the tournament, so have the Czech Republic.

Patrik Schick has been a revelation for the Czech Republic whose form has been better than Denmark in the tournament as their sole loss was against England. I expect the Czech Republic to take the win in this game. Ukraine vs England On paper, England should be able to win this game comfortably, there is a bit of a gulf in class between the two teams. However, if Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko once again pulls above their weight, England could be set for a tough game.

Sundesh Mahes 1. Switzerland v Spain Spain to win (Spain has a very in are peaking at the right time and I don’t think the Swiss have enough depth in the squad)

2. Belgium v Italy Italy to win (Belgium are the no1 ranked team in the world but I am taking a risk and going with the Italians who have been clinical and organised for the past year) 3. Czech Republic v Denmark

Demark to win (The Danes are playing with a purpose and for a team mate Erikson, its going to be close and might go to penalties where Casper Schmeichel could be the show stopper) 4. Ukraine v England England to win (England to go all the way to the final with Rahim Sterling on super form, Shevchenko's Ukraine team were lucky against Sweden)