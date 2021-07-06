Euro 2020 predictions ... Who will conquer the semi-finals?

IOL Sport’s football gurus look at and predict who will make the the Euro 2020 final and who will pack their pack their bags. Eshlin Vedan

Italy vs Spain: Winner: Italy The Spain squad has surpassed expectations in the tournament by reaching the Euros. However, they have already probably peaked as far as the tournament goes and will find it hard to outmatch the Italians who have been arguably the best side in the tournament so far. I expect Italy to play with a high defensive line and do what they need to do to win.

England vs Denmark: Winner: England Like Spain, Denmark have surpassed expectations, probably even more so than the Spanish. However, they still have several flaws in their play which will be exploited by the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate's charges should win this game by a healthy margin.

Sundesh Mahes Italy vs Spain: Winner: Italy The Italians have been clinical and organised from the first game. Having Chielini and Bonnucci leading the troops, they are favourites to win. Insigne to score.

2-1 to Italy but it might go to extra-time as the Spanish will fight until the end. England vs Denmark: Winner: England

The English at home could be a force that is too strong for the Danes. Sterling and Kane are linking up amazingly and we could see a few goals in this match. The three lions to win by two goals. Score prediction: 3-1 within 90 minutes.

Mihlali Baleka Italy v Spain: Winner: Italy Italy are a formidable unit. They are solid defensively, balanced in the engine room and lethal up front.

That they are on a 33-game unbeaten streak is no fluke. Under coach Roberto Mancini they’ve found their spark. Spain has punched above their weight to get this far, but I don’t think they’ll be a match for the Azzurri. England v Denmark: Winner: England

After being bundled out of the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup, England are posed for their first major final since 1996. On home territory, Wembley Stadium, England are expected to come out tops against the Danes in the semi-finals. They are high on confidence, especially after their back-to-back convincing wins over Germany and Ukraine.