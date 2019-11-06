Bruno Duarte celebrates after he got a late equaliser for his team. Photo: Rafael Marchantel/Reuters

BERLIN – Bruno Duarte scored a spectacular goal in stoppage time as Vitoria Guimaraes held visiting Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners led from Shkodran Mustafi's header with 10 minutes left before Duarte levelled with an overhead kick early in added on time on a rainy afternoon in northern Portugal.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal dropped their first points in Group F but lead the way with 10 points. They will clinch a place in the last 32 if Standard Liege (three points) lose at Eintracht Frankfurt (six) on Thursday.

Unai Emery's side has struggled domestically lately and also in the first date with Vitoria which they won 3-2 from 2-1 down in the last 10 minutes from Pepe's brace.

The Portuguese were also dangerous Wednesday, with their Pepe smashing against the left post eight minutes into the game, and Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez making saves against Marcus Edwards and Edmond Tapsoba's header.