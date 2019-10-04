Arsenal manager Unai Emery hailed forward Gabriel Martinelli's hunger and aptitude after the Brazilian teenager fired in two goals and set up another in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege.
The 18-year-old, who joined Arsenal in the close season for a reported fee of 6 million pounds ($7.40 million), struck twice in two minutes in the opening half and set up Dani Ceballos to cap off an impressive display at centre forward.
"He played in this position with us and in every training he showed us his hunger to be with us," Emery told reporters.
"In pre-season he played in different positions, but above all he preferred playing on the left wing. But also he played as a right winger.
"I used him as a striker because in Brazil he played this position. It's not the best position for him, but the first (thought) in his mind is to help us... his performance and aptitude was amazing."