NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan's Astana fought back to beat a youthful Manchester United side 2-1 at home on Thursday, earning their first points in the Europa League's Group L this season.
United captain Jesse Lingard fired them ahead in the 10th minute with a fizzing low shot from 20 metres before Dmitri Shomko and a Di'Shon Bernard own goal turned the match on its head shortly after halftime.
United, who had already booked their place in the last-32, stayed top on 10 points from five games, but second-placed AZ Alkmaar, who have eight from four, can leapfrog them if they beat Partizan Belgrade at home later on Thursday.
Third-placed Partizan have four points and Astana three.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who left the bulk of his first-team players at home ahead of a busy Premier League schedule, was upbeat despite the defeat.