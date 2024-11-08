Benjamin Netanyahu condemns ‘anti-Semitic attack’ on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the "anti-Semitic" clashes that followed the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and hosts Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday. Maccabi Tel-Aviv were thumped 5-0 by Ajax in the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Netanyahu’s office told Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof that he: "views the premeditated anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.” Schoof also slammed the incident as he said on X: “This is completely unacceptable. I am in close contact with all parties involved and have just spoken to @IsraeliPM Netanyahu by phone to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted. The situation in Amsterdam is now calm once more.” Warning: graphic violence in video below.

⚠️ Graphic videos ⚠️



Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax.



The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media.… pic.twitter.com/R3vRAIKrIG — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) November 8, 2024

Israeli planes sent to Amsterdam Israel had earlier sent planes to the Netherlands to help the Maccabi fans get home safely and without any further incidents. According to Dutch media AT5 the clashes occurred close to midnight. "A large number of mobile unit vehicles are present and reinforcements have also been called in," AT5 reported.