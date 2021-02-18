Big wins for Manchester United and Spurs in Europa League

TURIN - Two goals from Bruno Fernandes set Manchester United on the way to an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in their Europa League round of 32 first-leg match on Thursday to put the English side firmly in control of the tie. United started the game - played in Turin due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Spain and the UK - strongly, but were thwarted several times by Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro. Fernandes opened the scoring after 27 minutes following a mix-up between Remiro and central defender Robin Le Normand, allowing the Portuguese to roll his 20th goal of the season into an empty net. 🔥 Absolutely ruthless, Reds! 🔥#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/K4vdmHdKc8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2021 He curled in his second from the edge of the box on 57 minutes, a goal initially ruled out for offside but corrected by VAR. Marcus Rashford added the third eight minutes later before Daniel James made it four in the dying seconds of the game. The second leg will be played next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale scored one goal and created another as Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 4-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Austrian side Wolfsberg.

The Welshman, whose starts have mainly been limited to the Europa League since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in October, set up Son Heung-min for his side's opener.

Bale struck a classy second goal in the 28th minute before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 with a solo effort before halftime.

𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗟-𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗘 ⏱️ So far, so good in the tie as a strong performance in Budapest sees us take a 4-1 lead into the return leg next week!



⚪️ #WAC 1-4 #THFC 🟡 pic.twitter.com/9DHsp3O4Tz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2021

Wolfsberg, the home side despite having to play in the Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Austrian Covid-19 travel restrictions, made a match of it after the break with Michael Liendl pulling a goal back from the penalty spot.

Chris Wernitznig almost scored again for the hosts when his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and stayed out before Tottenham substitute Carlos Vinicius, who had replaced Son at halftime, touched home his side's fourth late on.