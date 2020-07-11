Bruno Fernandes doesn't care who United play next in Europa League

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes doesn’t care who the club will face as they look to navigate their way to the final of the Europa League.

After beating LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash, United could potentially face Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semi-finals of the competitions.

Fernandes, however, is refusing to look that far, and has his mind on their second clash against LASK at Old Trafford in the beginning of August.

“For me, it’s the same as I don’t care because, when you play for Manchester United, you know you need to win every game. It doesn’t matter who you play against when you play for one of the biggest teams in the world and you can beat everyone,” said the Portuguese midfielder.

“We need to focus on beating everyone so, of course for me, the first point is winning against LASK. It doesn’t matter if you have five goals away, we need to win again and need to score five goals. It doesn’t matter – football is about winning.