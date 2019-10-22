Racing Genk could look to copy some of the tactics that Manchester United employed on the weekend against Liverpool when they go up against Jurgen Klopp's team in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The Belgian club's coach Felice Mazzu said he had been impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s approach in the 1-1 draw against the European champions at Old Trafford on Sunday.
"Manchester United played a good game against Liverpool on Sunday. Their system with five in the back worked well," Mazzu told the pre-match media conference on Tuesday ahead of Genk’s hosting of Liverpool in Group E on Wednesday.
"It was a good point for Liverpool even if Manchester United only played well in one half."
Genk might consider the same approach, he suggested. "That is an option. You will see tomorrow what choice I have made," he told reporters.