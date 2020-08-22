I'm staying at Inter, says Conte after Europa League loss

COLOGNE- Antonio Conte said he has no intention of quitting Inter Milan following his side's 3-2 defeat to Sevilla in a pulsating Europa League final on Friday.

The head coach's occasional angry outbursts have seen him clash with Inter's senior executives since taking over the reins in 2019 but the 51-year-old maintained that he would be staying with the club.

"There is no rancour, from me nor the club. There are people I already worked with, so that's not the issue," Conte said in a post-match interview.

"It's about points of view, some situations that I faced this year and didn't like, with all due respect for everyone.

"We'll clarify the situation, without rancour, because I will always be grateful for having the chance to spend a great year at Inter, but on the other it was also very tough ... if you think I will step back, I won't."