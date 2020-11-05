Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

LONDON - Harry Kane bagged his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they breezed to a 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday. After being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for last week's listless 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp, Tottenham were far sharper as they dominated the first half with Kane and Lucas Moura both on target. Kane headed in Moura's corner after 13 minutes to reach another milestone for the club in his 300th appearance. He then linked with Gareth Bale before laying on an easy finish for Moura in the 33rd minute. Kane was rested for the second half and Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval but Giovani Lo Celso restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion after an assist by substitute Son Heung-min.

Tottenham have six points from three games, level with Antwerp who face LASK later on Thursday.

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) reacts after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League group J soccer match between Ludogorets Razgrad and Tottenham Hotspur in Razgrad, Bulgaria, 05 November 2020. Photo: EPA/Vassil Donev

In Greece, PAOK scored bounced back from a one-goal deficit with four second-half strikes to defeat Dutch visitors PSV 4-1 and go second in the table on five points, two behind leaders Granada, who won 2-0 at bottom side Omonia Nicosia.

AS Roma put in their most impressive performance of the Group A campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Romania's CFR Cluj, Borja Mayoral netting twice for the Italians.

A stoppage-time goal by Darwin Nunez snatched a 3-3 draw for 10-man Benfica at home to Scottish side Rangers in Group D. Rangers lead the group on goal difference from Benfica while third-placed Lech Poznan beat bottom side Standard Liege 3-1.

There were goals galore in Group C with leaders Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 at home while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Group F remains tight with AZ Alkmaar still top on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Alkmaar, Sociedad and Italian side Napoli, who won 2-1 at bottom side Rijeka, all have six points after three games.

Arsenal host Norway's Molde among other matches later on Thursday.

Reuters