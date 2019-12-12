Arsenal may need to avoid losing by five goals to progress in the Europa League but Freddie Ljungberg wants his young players to ‘let the handbrake go’ against Standard Liege. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA

Arsenal may need to avoid losing by five goals to progress in the Europa League but Freddie Ljungberg wants his young players to ‘let the handbrake go’ against Standard Liege.

Interim head coach Ljungberg, who has not spoken to Arsenal’s hierarchy about his future amid talk of interest in Carlo Ancelotti, would prefer to see his side attack than park the bus.

The Swede has brought an inexperienced squad to Liege as injuries take their toll. Left back Kieran Tierney is expected to be out for three months due to a dislocated shoulder.

Hector Bellerin has a tight hamstring, Nicolas Pepe has bruising on his left knee and Granit Xhaka is out with concussion.