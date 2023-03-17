Man United to face Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

Paris – Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four. Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season's Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years ago, could potentially take on Juventus – and former midfielder Paul Pogba – in the semi-finals. The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

"They have a very good record and we have to be aware of it," said United coach Erik ten Hag. "It is going to be tough, they are very experienced in the Europa League and have won it so many times. "I don't know the team in detail but for me the most important is football and I don't look forward to Sevilla."

Sevilla, coached by former Chile and Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli, are the fourth Spanish opponents United will face in this season's Europa League. Ten Hag's side finished second behind Real Sociedad in the group stage before defeating Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs. United beat Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

"All the opponents coming to this stage of the Europa League are strong and you have to play your best football if you want to go through," added Ten Hag. The semi-finals will be played May 11 and 18, with the final scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 in Budapest. West Ham United play Belgian club Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.