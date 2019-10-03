THE HAGUE – Manchester United's lean goalscoring form continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar in their second Group L match in the Europa League on Thursday.
The match was played on an artificial surface akin to the pitches often found on training grounds around Europe. However, the length of the plastic 'grass' in this pitch in The Hague is shorter than regular artificial surfaces.
For most of the evening on the plastic surface of the Kyocera Stadium in The Hague United never looked like scoring and failed to produce one effort on target.
A solid shift from Brandon Williams on his first senior start for #MUFC. #UEL pic.twitter.com/K897KSIHkD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2019