Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United never looked like scoring while the hosts carved out the better chances. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE – Manchester United's lean goalscoring form continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar in their second Group L match in the Europa League on Thursday.

The match was played on an artificial surface akin to the pitches often found on training grounds around Europe. However, the length of the plastic 'grass' in this pitch in The Hague is shorter than regular artificial surfaces.