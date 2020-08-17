Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

DUESSELDORF - Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

Argentine striker Martinez was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte's team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in Friday's showdown.

Romelu Lukaku of Inter (R) scores during the UEFA Europa League semi final match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk in Duesseldorf, Germany, 17 August 2020. Photo: EPA/Lars Baron

Reuters