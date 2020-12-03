Spurs make Europa League knockout stage with draw at LASK

LINZ - Tottenham Hotspur earned the point they needed to reach the Europa League knockout stage on Thursday as they were held to a roller-coaster 3-3 draw at LASK Linz after Mamoudou Karamoko grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for the Austrians.

Royal Antwerp lead Group J on 12 points after five games with Spurs second on 10 points. LASK are third with seven points and Bulgarian side Ludogorets are bottom without a point. Tottenham host Antwerp next week to decide the group winners.

Spurs struggled to settle in the first half and LASK went ahead in the 42nd minute as defender Matt Doherty slipped and Peter Michor finished a counter-attack by whipping a bouncing drive into the net which beat keeper Joe Hart at the far post.

The visitors levelled when Andres Andrade was penalised for handball in the area and Gareth Bale slammed home the resulting spot kick in first-half stoppage time before Heung-Min Son put Tottenham ahead 11 minutes into the second half.

LASK's Philipp Wiesinger (right) in action against Tottenham's Lucas Moura during the UEFA Europa League group J match between LASK and Tottenham Hotspur in Linz, Austria, 03 December 2020. Photo: EPA/Christian Bruna

LASK equalised with a shot from Johannes Eggestein in the 84th minute but again they quickly conceded a penalty which substitute Dele Ali dispatched to make it 3-2.