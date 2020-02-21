ZURICH – Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for the club since last month's move from Tottenham Hotspur to set up a 2-0 win at Ludogorets Razgrad in their Europa League last 32, first leg on Thursday.
Getafe pulled off a surprise 2-0 home win over last year's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax Amsterdam, while Manchester United were held 1-1 at Club Brugge in wet and windy conditions.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota scored a second successive hat-trick in the competition to lead his side to a 4-0 victory over Espanyol and Arsenal won 1-0 at Olympiakos Piraeus with a late Alexandre Lacazette goal.
Inter were frustrated for more than an hour by their Bulgarian opponents until Denmark playmaker Eriksen fired a low shot into the net from just outside the penalty area in the 71st minute.
"I think he can do much better than what we've seen today," said Inter coach Antonio Conte. "I'm happy because the goal always gives confidence, but he has to find the rhythm and intensity that have made him stand out in the past years."