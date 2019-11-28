Manchester United's teenager Max Taylor has spoken of his battle to beat cancer after being named in the squad to face Astana in Kazakhstan tonight.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side through to the Europa League knockout stage, Taylor is one of a number of players who could make their senior debuts in what may be the youngest United team ever.
It would cap an inspiring story that began in October last year when Taylor was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had spread to his abdomen and lungs. The 19-year-old defender needed surgery to remove his left testicle and a nine-week course of chemotherapy. Taylor then had a five-hour operation to remove swollen lymph nodes before he was given the all-clear. After returning to action in October and making two appearances off the bench for United’s Under 23s before getting his first senior call-up, Taylor is determined to get his career back on track.
‘I’m not going to neglect the fact I had cancer, but I don’t want it to be what people remember me for,’ he said. ‘It’s part of me, it doesn’t define me. If anything, it has increased my ambition. I take things head on. Just go for it. Don’t be scared.’