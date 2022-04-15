WATCH: West Ham’s David Moyes wants his Lyon tamers to think they are Europa League favourites

Lyon - West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team to think of themselves as favourites to win the Europa League after they reached their first major European semi-final in 46 years with victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday. West Ham stunned the French side 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, West Ham's last major European semi. "We're not favourites, but I want the players to think that they are," Moyes told reporters. "I want the players to have great self-belief and I want them to think right from the start of the tournament. "I've always thought the form we were in at the start this season, I would have taken anybody on at that time."

ALSO READ: Eintracht Frankfurt shock Barcelona with ’hammer blow’ to reach Europa League semi-finals Moyes, who took West Ham from the brink of Premier League relegation in the 2019-20 season, said it was a "monumental period" for the London club. "I'm hoping we can keep it going, I'm hoping we can be talking about the final soon," he added.

