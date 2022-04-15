Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: West Ham’s David Moyes wants his Lyon tamers to think they are Europa League favourites

West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice (up) and West Ham United's Czech defender Vladimir Coufal celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg against Olympique Lyonnais. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP

West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice (up) and West Ham United's Czech defender Vladimir Coufal celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg against Olympique Lyonnais. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Lyon - West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team to think of themselves as favourites to win the Europa League after they reached their first major European semi-final in 46 years with victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

West Ham stunned the French side 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Story continues below Advertisment

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, West Ham's last major European semi.

"We're not favourites, but I want the players to think that they are," Moyes told reporters. "I want the players to have great self-belief and I want them to think right from the start of the tournament.

"I've always thought the form we were in at the start this season, I would have taken anybody on at that time."

More on this

ALSO READ: Eintracht Frankfurt shock Barcelona with ’hammer blow’ to reach Europa League semi-finals

Moyes, who took West Ham from the brink of Premier League relegation in the 2019-20 season, said it was a "monumental period" for the London club.

"I'm hoping we can keep it going, I'm hoping we can be talking about the final soon," he added.

Story continues below Advertisment

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League on 51 points with six matches left. They host Burnley on Sunday.

Reuters

Related Topics:

West Ham UnitedSoccer

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Reuters