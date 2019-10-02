LONDON – Arsenal have struggled to keep the goals out this season, but manager Unai Emery said clean sheets are not his top priority as his side prepare to host Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday.
Emery's side have been vulnerable in defence since the start of the campaign, conceding in six of their nine games in all competitions.
While they kept a clean sheet in their opening 3-0 Europa League Group F win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month, they have conceded 11 goals in seven Premier League games this season, more than any other side in the top six.
"For me, it's to win," Emery told a news conference on Wednesday. "With a good performance, with good pieces, with also controlling the match and with good positioning on the pitch for good pressing against them. Tomorrow, we need that.
"A clean sheet is important, but I think it's one process, to be strong, to be competitive defensively and offensively. I think we're getting better little by little, but each match is a big challenge for us to show how we are improving as a team.