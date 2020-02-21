Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition, and Ruben Neves found the net with a long-range volley in a dominant first-leg performance at Molineux Stadium. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo understands why the club's supporters are dreaming of Europa League glory after their 4-0 win over Espanyol on Thursday but he says nothing will be taken for granted in the return leg. Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition, and Ruben Neves found the net with a long-range volley in a dominant first-leg performance at Molineux Stadium.

Nuno's Wolves are now fifth favourites with the bookmakers to win the Europa League.

When asked if fans are right to believe the club could go all the way, Nuno said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday. After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free.

"I'm happy for Jota, delighted, as when a player scores three goals it means he has helped the team a lot.