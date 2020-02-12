Some of the high profile moves included Bruno Fernandes' (pictured) move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($60.01 million) while Borussia Dortmund signed young striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. Photo: Reuters

Clubs in Europe's top five member associations – England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France – accounted for 71.8% of fees spent globally during the 2020 January transfer window, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. A record 170 countries had the window open last month, with a total of 4,108 international transfers being completed.

Although clubs from the 'Big Five' accounted for only 14.1% of the total number of transfers, the fees that exchanged hands were 71.8% of the global spend.

Clubs in England spent $298.2 million in transfers – the highest in the world – followed by Germany ($206.1 million) and Italy ($126.7 million). The top flight leagues were responsible for 93.1% of the spending on international transfers.

Some of the high profile moves included Bruno Fernandes' move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($60.01 million) while Borussia Dortmund signed young striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.