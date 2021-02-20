Ex-Italy player Mauro Bellugi dies after legs amputated following Covid-19

Former Italy and Inter Milan defender Mauro Bellugi died on Saturday aged 71, months after both his legs were amputated following complications with coronavirus.

"Today he leaves us, a great man, a great footballer, a true 'Interista'. Rest in peace Mauro Bellugi," Inter Milan wrote on Twitter after Bellugi passed away in Milan.

Doctors were forced to carry out the double amputation in November when a pre-existing condition worsened after the former defender was hospitalised following Covid-19.

"Exactly one year after the first case of Covid in Italy, Mauro Bellugi leaves us," the president of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana wrote Saturday on Facebook.

"Scarred by the virus, the national and Inter player tried to react to a complicated health situation with his usual strength and irony. A prayer and a thought for his loved ones."