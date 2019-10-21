The FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town will be replayed on Oct. 29 after last week's game was abandoned due to alleged racist abuse. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town will be replayed on Oct. 29 after last week's game was abandoned due to alleged racist abuse suffered by Haringey's players, the FA said on Monday. The match was stopped in the 64th minute with Yeovil leading 1-0 after some fans abused and spat at Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat at Coles Park.

"Following the abandonment of the FA Cup fourth round qualifying fixture... the FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday Oct. 29 at Haringey Borough FC," the FA said in a statement.

"In the event that a replay is required, this shall be played on Nov. 5."

The FA said two arrests were made and that their own investigation was ongoing.