Shaun Bartlett will be one of the experts on the Supersport commentary panel. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – With experienced analysts giving their opinions, SuperSport plans to ensure viewers have the best coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Friday. A host of big names from African soccer, including Teko Modise, Jay-Jay Okocha and Shaun Bartlett, have been roped in to ensure that the tournament is more than a spectacle of soccer action.

There will be analysis, background stories, colour pieces and breaking news.

Each match will include a one-hour build-up, plus a post-match wrap designed to give fans the full picture.

There will be several language options, including English, Zulu and Sotho. Moreover, SuperSport will have crews on hand to document the goings-on in each group, ensuring that fans are kept in the know regarding whatever happens off the field.

On-the-field reporters include Thato Moeng (SA), Chizom Ezeoke (Nigeria), James Wokabi (Kenya) and Silvio Ivan Capuepe (Angola).

Studio presenters will be Carol Tshabalala, Mozes Priaz, Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Lwazi Ziqubu.

Guest analysts have been drawn from all over the continent, among them Africa soccer legend Okocha and decorated coach Pitso Mosimane.

Others on the panel are Stanton Fredericks, Modise, Bartlett, Gavin Hunt, Musa Otieno (Kenya), David Obua (Uganda), Joseph Yobo (Nigeria), Tinashe Nengomashe (Zimbabwe) and Laryea Kingston (Ghana).

Supplementary programmes will add depth to the coverage with several exciting shows on offer:

Master Plan is a show that focuses on the strategic tactical analysis of the game. With the use of technology such as touch screen and player-tracking data, the show seeks to be an interactive and engaging platform for fans.

Bafana Bafana’s matches will also be live-streamed on Showmax as part of its new sport offering.

African News Agency (ANA)



