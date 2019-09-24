It is time to for authorities to punish racists, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has told Italian football authorities. Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME – FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the Best Football Awards on Monday that a strong stance is needed against racism and that discrimination must also be tackled. "We witnessed a new episode of racism in the Italian league," Infantino said about the alleged abuse of Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Dalbert during a game with Atalanta on Sunday.

"This is not acceptable any more. We must not only say it. We must fight against racism. We must keep racism away from football and society, in Italy and in the rest of the world," he added.

Infantino, who had already addressed the incident late Sunday on an Italian public television show, also spoke of discrimination in Iran.

"Iran women are still not allowed into stadiums but we have been told that the situation should change soon," he said.

FIFA in June asked the Iranian Football Federation to start a programme to allow women to buy tickets for World Cup qualifiers.

dpa