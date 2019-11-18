Moise Katumbi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) is the president of African football powerhouse TP Mazembe and now he's been named as the WFCA's vice-president. Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

ZURICH – World football's controlling body Fifa has formed the World Football Club Association (WFCA) which host its maiden championship for the Fifa Club World Cup in China in 2021. Among the officials which were named over the weekend, is Moise Katumbi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). He is the president of African football powerhouse TP Mazembe and now he's been named as the WFCA's vice-president.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has been in the forefront of the formation of the WFCA. Eight clubs from around the world were founder members. He plans to expand by increasing the number of participating clubs.

After the meeting, Infantino issued a statement, which in part, reads:

'The world is evolving fast and if football wants to keep growing as the main sport of the planet we need to come together in a constructive, innovative and inclusive spirit to openly talk about the challenges and issues but also the great opportunities that we have in front of us.