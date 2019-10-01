FIFA have ruled Cardiff owe Nantes £5.3million as the ‘first instalment’ of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, the striker who was killed in a plane crash last January.
However, the wording of the decision has caused confusion and could be appealed.
The FIFA Players’ Status Committee met last week in a bid to resolve a lengthy dispute between the clubs regarding the £15m transfer fee for Sala, who died shortly after being announced as Cardiff’s record signing.
Yesterday, Cardiff were told they owe €6million (£5.32m), which ‘corresponds to the first instalment currently due in accordance with the contract’.