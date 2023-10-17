Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

FIFA president Gianni Infantino 'shocked' by Brussels attack

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photo: Harold Cunningham/FIFA/AFP

Published 55m ago

Share

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shooting dead of two Swedish nationals before the Euro qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of two Swedish nationals in Brussels close to the stadium where Belgium were hosting Sweden in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of Belgium and Sweden, their respective national team players and football associations."

The two Swedish fans were shot dead on Monday near Brussels city centre, shortly before the Euro 2024 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The match went ahead as scheduled but was halted at half-time with the score at 1-1.

The suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed by police on Tuesday.

AFP

Related Topics:

FIFAGianni InfantinoInternational soccerSoccer