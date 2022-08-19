Fifa, Safa and govt set to host schools seminar in Joburg

Cape Town — Fifa will host a three-day event for schools at the SA Football Association (Safa) Technical Centre in the south of Johannesburg next week.
The world football governing body Safa, the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, and the Department of Basic Education have invited educators from across the country to attend the inaugural gathering, from August 24 to 26.
Through the Football for Schools Programme, Fifa supports local schools around the world for boys and girls, aged between four and 14, in the use of football as a tool for social development, thus improving the live skills of schoolchildren.
To this end, Fifa provides financial and other types of support (such as the donation of educational and teaching materials, as well as football equipment) through the assistance of Fifa member associations.
