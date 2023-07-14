FIFA Women’s World Cup Kits: Popular sports publication gives Banyana Banyana surprising mark

The Women’s soccer World Cup is just days away from kicking off with our very own Banyana Banyana playing their first friendly in New Zealand against Costa Rica at 4am on Saturday morning. The South Africa team went through a pretty tumultuous time before heading Down Under. The preparations for the tournament were halted when the team decided they would not face Botswana for a host of reasons.

The decision left Banyana and SAFA in a tense stand-off in the days leading up to their departure to the World Cup. But this has since been resolved and now the team can focus on what really matters, the football. Earlier this week IOL Sport took a look at the latest Premier League kits but let’s move focus to what the ladies of Soccer World Cup will don. Before a ball has even been kicked at the soccer showpiece, it looks like Banyana has already won ... well in the kit department that is.

Well-known sport’s publication The Athletic rated Banyana’s kit an 8/10. Their striking green and yellow home kit is one where the design was inspired by the traditional colours of South African football and is symbolic of the team's determination and strength - something that has not only been a hallmark of the team but women’s sport in general. The video launch of the kits also left a lump in my throat as it paid homage to the late Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker who passed away at the age of 78 last month.

A celebration of South African Football. Our past, present and future. #OurTimeNow #Lecoqsportifza #Lecoqsportif #safa #banyanabanyana #bafanabafana pic.twitter.com/ZeW182TwSt — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) June 20, 2023 Let’s not forget the alternative kit that was also launched earlier this year as well. Like many football teams across the globe, it’s a hark back to our international glory days, the 1996 Afcon win. What’s not to love about this? Looking at some of the other team’s kits at the Women’s World Cup, there have been some interesting choices.

England of course will have their white shirts and blue shorts, after they ditched the white ones due period concerns. 🎞 🎥 ROLL FILM! pic.twitter.com/5P4T4IA1ow — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 3, 2023 Brazil went for the traditional all yellow with green around collar and sleeve. Australia have opted for a detailed kit which is supposed to show the diversity of the country in their yellow strip. Nigeria’s kit might leave fans divided with the bright lime green top and detailed sleeves, but I think it’s quite funky!